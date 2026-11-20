AAA expects 81.5 million Americans to travel at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving.

If you or your family is traveling this Thanksgiving, we've learned the best and worst times to hit the road.

Best & Worst Times To Travel For Thanksgiving 2026

Photo by Megan Watson on Unsplash white ceramic bowl with rice and green vegetable

The forecast covers Tuesday, November 24th through Monday, November 30th

Best & Worst Times To Travel For Thanksgiving 2026

AAA: 81.5 Million Americans Will Travel For Thanksgiving, And Nearly 90 Percent Will Drive

Nearly 90 percent of travelers will drive. AAA projects 72.9 million people will hit the road, down slightly from 73.1 million last year.

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Another 5.96 million people will take domestic flights, which is a 0.2 percent drop. Travel by bus, train and cruise is growing. AAA projects 2.6 million travelers will use those options, up 4.1 percent.

Dip In Travelers

Photo by Aleksandr Popov on Unsplash Heavy traffic on a multi-lane highway in Moscow during the golden hour

This year's prediction is about 0.1 percent lower than last year. It's the first dip after three straight years of record travel.

AAA says higher travel costs are part of the reason. Record-high gas prices in August, September, and October played a role, and AAA says November could set a new monthly record.

“After three years of record highs, the number of travelers is slightly lower partly because of higher travel costs this year. But travelers won’t notice much of a difference on the roads and at the airports, since projected volumes remain near record levels," Vice President of AAA Travel Stacey Barber stated. "Thanksgiving represents quality time with family and friends, and for many Americans that requires traveling to see loved ones."

AAA responded to more than half a million emergency roadside calls last Thanksgiving.

Photo by Lee Ann Jackson on Unsplash gray 5 spoke wheel with tire

They included flat tires, dead batteries, fuel delivery, lockouts, and towing.

Hudson Valley drivers can avoid problems by checking tire pressure and the battery before leaving. A full tank before a long trip also helps.