New York State Police say they found a drunk man with a weapon passed out in his vehicle on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley.

According to New York State Police Troop T out of SP New Rochelle, troopers responded around 4:41 a.m. on Sunday, November 15, to reports of a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 287 in the village of Harrison.

Connecticut man arrested on Thruway for DWI and weapon possession

Photo by Rio Space on Unsplash a blue and white street sign sitting on the side of a road

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found 55-year-old George Ramsey Jr. of Bridgeport, Connecticut, asleep in the driver's seat of a 2011 Audi sedan, police say.

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Troopers administered standardized field sobriety tests, which indicated Ramsey was intoxicated, and placed him into custody.

Loaded Handgun Found In Car

Photo by Tom Def on Unsplash black semi automatic pistol on black textile

During the investigation, troopers located a loaded 9mm handgun along with a magazine containing additional ammunition in Ramsey's possession. Police confirmed Ramsey did not have a New York State pistol permit.

Ramsey was taken to SP New Rochelle, where he registered a blood alcohol concentration of 0.14 percent, officials say.

In addition to driving while intoxicated and vehicle and traffic law violations, he was charged with two felony weapons offenses: second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for a loaded firearm and criminal possession of a firearm.

Ramsey was arraigned in Rye Town Court and released to a sober third party.

New York State Police are reminding travelers that gun laws vary by state and that firearms legally carried elsewhere may still be illegal in New York.

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email me [robert.welber@townsquaremedia.com] to make the necessary change.

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