Two staff members at a Hudson Valley school for children with autism are facing felony charges after an alleged abuse investigation.

New Windsor Police say detectives investigated a November 11 complaint at Blooming Grove Academy alongside the Orange County Child Advocacy Center and the District Attorney's Office.

Two Educators Arrested At Private School In New Windsor

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Blooming Grove Academy is a private school in New Windsor serving juveniles with autism. Detectives opened an investigation after receiving a complaint of suspected child abuse.

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Following the investigation, police arrested 54-year-old Lisa Rinaldo of Newburgh and 34-year-old Brian M. Smith of New Windsor.

Both were charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, a Class E felony, along with second-degree harassment, a violation.

Rinaldo was additionally charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor, while Smith was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, also a Class A misdemeanor.

Police say both Rinaldo and Smith were arraigned at the Central Arraignment Part and released on their own recognizance.

Investigation Ongoing

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Their arrests were reported to the New York State Department of Education, officials say.

New Windsor Police noted that the investigation remains ongoing.

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email me [robert.welber@townsquaremedia.com] to make the necessary change.

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