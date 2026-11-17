Federal terrorism investigators have joined local police after a bomb threat forced the evacuation of a Hudson Valley school.

Ramapo Police say officers responded to Green Meadow Waldorf School in Chestnut Ridge just after 11 a.m. on Monday.

Police Respond To Private School In Rockland County, New York

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Students and staff were immediately evacuated from the building and transported to an off-site location as a precaution. A massive multi-agency search of the campus quickly followed.

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Green Meadow Waldorf School is a private, independent preschool-through-12th-grade school located in Chestnut Ridge, Rockland County, New York.

What Officials Found

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Explosive detection K-9 units from the Ramapo Police Department, Rockland County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, Town of Woodbury Police Department, and Town of Newburgh Police Department swept the building alongside the Rockland County Sheriff's Office Bomb Disposal Unit.

Members of the South Spring Valley Fire Department and the William P. Faist Volunteer Ambulance Corps also staged nearby to assist if needed.

Authorities confirmed that no explosive devices were located during the extensive sweep, and emergency crews cleared the scene later that afternoon.

The Ramapo Police Investigations Division is now working closely with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to determine who made the threat.

Second Bomb Threat In Under Three Weeks

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Monday's incident marks the second bomb threat at a Chestnut Ridge school in less than three weeks, following a similar unfounded threat at Chestnut Ridge Middle School on October 29.

Police have not said whether the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Ramapo Police at 845-357-2400. All calls will remain confidential.

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