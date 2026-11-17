If your bank app wouldn't load Monday, you weren't alone.

Customers of several major banks had trouble getting into their accounts on Monday.

Chase Blames Software Bug For Banking Outage That Hit Customers Of Several Major Banks

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JPMorgan Chase now says a software bug is to blame. Chase says there is no evidence the problem was cyber-related.

JPMorgan Chase confirmed around 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday evening that normal operations resumed and transactions are posting as usual

What Customers Reported

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Problems began Monday morning and grew by the afternoon. Customers reported trouble logging in, checking balances, and completing transfers.

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Downdetector logged more than 4,000 user reports for Chase by early afternoon. Bank of America had over 1,200 reports, and Wells Fargo had more than 500. Those numbers reflect user reports, not a confirmed count of affected customers.

Some Chase customers saw a message that said some services weren't available. A customer in Texas told CBS News a teller said the "system was down" when he tried to deposit a check.

Chase Explains The Cause

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Chase says a software bug in its on-premises hardware systems slowed service. Customers still have access to their accounts and funds, according to the bank.

The bank says transactions involving other banks may have been affected. It says this is not a systemic issue.

Other Banks And Zelle

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U.S. Bank says its systems were not directly affected. It says customers sending or receiving Zelle payments with another bank could see delays.

Capital One says it was not affected. Zelle says its service is operating as it should. The company says problems at a customer's own bank could delay payments.

Chase did not say which banks were affected. It also did not say its bug caused every problem reported elsewhere.

Third Tech Failure In A Week

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The outages follow a Microsoft 365 failure that was fixed Saturday. A nationwide FAA ground stop also hit air travel on Friday.

"They all point to a common theme: the complexity and fragility of the systems that we depend on every day," said Mike Chapple, an expert at the University of Notre Dame.

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