Big changes are now live for anyone collecting or applying for unemployment benefits across New York, and missing one new step could freeze your payments.

This impacts Hudson Valley residents.

New York State Labor Department Is Rolling Out System

New York State Department of Labor New York State Department of Labor

The New York State Department of Labor has officially launched its upgraded Unemployment Services portal following a multi-day system modernization.

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State officials say the overhaul brings a mobile-friendly design, enhanced accessibility for screen readers, and real-time account updates for both residents and businesses.

For Hudson Valley residents who already have an existing NY.gov account, officials stress that you should log in using your current username and password. All existing accounts were automatically moved over during the transition, so there's no need to create a new profile.

Because the system upgrade temporarily paused certifications and delayed payments starting November 2, claimants can now log in to file new claims and catch up on any weekly benefits missed during the outage.

Department Of Labor Issues Major Warning

New York State Department of Labor New York State Department of Labor

However, the Department of Labor is issuing a major warning regarding strict work-search enforcement inside the new platform.

To remain eligible for payments, claimants must complete and record at least three work-search activities each week. Under the upgraded system, you are now required to submit those work-search activities directly inside the portal every time you certify.

Officials warn that failing to enter your job search efforts during weekly certification will automatically prevent you from receiving your benefits.

Employers also gain 24-hour online access to payment services, rate details, and claim information.

The 15 New York State Towns Where It Is Hardest To Find Work These places have the highest unemployment rates, according to recent data.

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