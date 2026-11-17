Federal investigators have finally determined what caused a deadly small plane crash on a busy Hudson Valley highway that killed a local flight instructor.

The fatal flight took off on Dec. 12, 2024.

NTSB Released Final Report

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According to the National Transportation Safety Board's final report, water-contaminated fuel and an inadequate preflight inspection caused the fatal December 12, 2024 crash on Interstate 684 near the Westchester County and Connecticut border.

The single-engine Tecnam P2008 departed Linden Airport in New Jersey around 6:09 p.m. bound for Albany. About 30 minutes into the flight, the pilots reported engine trouble near the Hudson River and requested an emergency diversion to Westchester County Airport.

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Switching fuel tanks briefly restored power, but the engine failed completely just two minutes later.

While attempting a forced landing near Exit 2, the plane entered a steep left turn to avoid oncoming traffic and crashed into the highway median around 6:46 p.m.

Man From Monsey, New York Killed

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Commercial-rated safety pilot Jacob Yankele Friedman, 32, of Monsey, was killed in the wreck.

Aircraft owner Kalmen Goldberger, 26, of Linden, New Jersey, survived with serious injuries after a passing motorist pulled him from the wreckage.

Post-accident testing found water inside both fuel tanks, the carburetor bowls, and the fuel pump. Investigators discovered a missing rubber O-ring on the left fuel cap and an improperly adjusted stud on the right cap, allowing heavy rain from the days prior to leak inside while the plane sat parked outdoors.

The NTSB found no mechanical defects with the engine itself, noting the water contamination was missed during the preflight check.

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