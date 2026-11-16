A garbage truck suddenly caught fire on a busy local road.

The driver's quick decision to dump the burning load helped save the truck

Garbage Inside Truck Catches Fire In Rockland County, New York

Google Google

According to emergency officials, the fire broke out inside an Interstate Waste Services truck on College Road in Monsey around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, November 12. Following standard emergency dump protocols, the driver quickly ejected the burning load of garbage directly onto the pavement.

Dumping the smoldering debris onto the roadway prevents flames inside the compactor from spreading to the vehicle's fuel tank or hydraulic lines.

Crews from the Monsey Fire Department responded to the scene and stretched hose lines across College Road to douse the large pile of household trash, bags, and cardboard.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Ramapo Police Department officers secured the roadway and directed traffic around the scene while emergency personnel worked to contain the incident. Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported and the commercial truck was saved from major damage.

Common Causes of Garbage Truck Fires

Photo by Zulfugar Karimov on Unsplash Several old mobile phone batteries on a white surface

While fire officials have not released the exact cause of Thursday's blaze, local authorities note that improperly discarded household items frequently trigger garbage truck fires.

Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries from electronics, vapes, and power tools can spark when crushed inside a hydraulic compactor, alongside hazardous chemicals, aerosol cans, and fireplace or grill ashes that have not completely cooled.

Hudson Valley School Bus Catches Fire A school bus caught fire near a Hudson Valley High School. Gallery Credit: Thiells Fire Department Via Facebook

A Look Inside Hudson River Psychiatric Center After Massive Blaze A devastating fire tore through the historic Hudson River Psychiatric Center in Poughkeepsie on June 3rd, 2026.