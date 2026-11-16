State investigators have opened a formal probe into the death of a Hudson Valley man following a confrontation with local police officers.

The death happened in the spring. New York Attorney General Letitia James just announced an investigation.

State investigators have opened a formal probe into the death of a Hudson Valley man following a spring confrontation with local police officers in Westchester County.

Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Death in Westchester County After New Information Received

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Friday, November 13, that her Office of Special Investigation has launched a full investigation into the death of Sean Daniel.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Daniel died back on April 7 after an encounter with members of the Yonkers Police Department.

According to the Attorney General's office, investigators had previously been conducting a preliminary assessment of the incident, but officially escalated the matter to a formal investigation after receiving new information.

New Information Received

Google Google

Authorities say the incident began at approximately 7:19 p.m. on April 7, when Yonkers police officers responded to a 911 call at a building on Bruce Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, officers observed Daniel allegedly assaulting another individual.

During the confrontation, two Yonkers officers deployed their Tasers, while four officers attempted to physically restrain Daniel.

Sascha Schuermann, Getty Images Sascha Schuermann, Getty Images

Shortly afterward, Daniel became unconscious at the scene. Emergency personnel transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Under New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, the Office of Special Investigation is required to assess every reported incident in which a police or peace officer may have caused the death of a person through an act or omission, regardless of whether the individual was armed or in custody.

When an initial assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, the office opens a full investigation.

Officials noted that all details remain preliminary and subject to change as the probe continues.

The 10 Most Underrated Places To Live In New York

12 New York Hospitals Receive Highest Score Possible The rankings are based on many factors including mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience as well as timely and effective care.