A tragic early morning house fire in the Hudson Valley claimed the life of a teenager and left four family members hospitalized and four firefighters injured.

Emergency crews were dispatched around 4:49 a.m. on Monday, November 16, to a two-story single-family home at 342 Riley Road in the Vails Gate section of New Windsor for a reported structure fire with entrapment.

Fatal Fire In New Windsor Under Investigation

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Arriving officers and firefighters encountered heavy flames, extreme heat, and near-zero visibility, quickly prompting a second-alarm response.

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Crews from the Vails Gate Fire Department initiated coordinated search, rescue, and suppression operations alongside mutual aid from the New Windsor, City of Newburgh, West Point, Washingtonville, Cornwall, Cornwall-on-Hudson, Salisbury Mills, and Coldenham fire departments.

17-Year-Old Pronounced Dead

Vails Gate Fire Department Vails Gate Fire Department

During the intense interior search, firefighters located and removed a 17-year-old resident from inside the home.v

Tragically, the teenager was pronounced dead. Authorities have withheld the victim's identity out of respect for the family.

New Windsor EMS transported four surviving occupants to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh for smoke inhalation evaluation.

Four firefighters also suffered burns while battling the flames and searching the residence and were treated at the scene.

The American Red Cross responded to assist nine displaced residents, including six adults and three children, with emergency housing.

The New Windsor Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating the cause of the blaze alongside the New Windsor Fire Inspector's Office, Orange County Fire Investigators, and the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office.

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