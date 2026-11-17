A Hudson Valley school employee is facing multiple criminal charges after allegedly striking a student inside an elementary school cafeteria.

Student Reportedly Hit By Staff Member At Hempstead Elementary School in Spring Valley, New York

Google Google

According to the Ramapo Police Department, officers responded to Hempstead Elementary School in Spring Valley at approximately 1:26 p.m. on Friday, November 6, after school administrators reported an incident involving a staff member and a student.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Following an investigation, police arrested 51-year-old Seth Lee of Chestnut Ridge, a custodian working in the East Ramapo Central School District.

Chestnut Ridge Man Arrested

Google Google

Authorities allege that Lee struck a student in the cafeteria during the school's lunch period. Fortunately, police confirmed the student was not injured during the incident.

Lee was charged with second-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned before Judge Justin Sweet and released on an appearance ticket on his own recognizance pending a future court date.

In response to the arrest, East Ramapo Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez released a statement confirming that Lee has been removed from his duties and placed on administrative leave. District officials emphasized that Lee will not return to the school while the legal and internal processes move forward.

Authorities have not released additional details about what led up to the alleged cafeteria confrontation, citing the ongoing criminal case and student privacy laws.

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email me [robert.welber@townsquaremedia.com] to make the necessary change.

15 New York School Districts With the Highest Poverty Rates

The Best High Schools In The Hudson Valley