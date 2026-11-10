New York Man Accused Of Pulling Gun In Hudson Valley Road Rage

An alleged road-rage incident on a highway in the Hudson Valley is under investigation.

New York State Police announced an arrest has finally been made.

Investigation Into Road Rage Incident On Sprain Brook Parkway

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The alleged incident happened on September 3, 2026, on the Sprain Brook Parkway. New York State Police at Hawthorne responded to the Sprain Brook Parkway near mile marker 1.9 in the City of Yonkers for a report of a possible menacing incident involving a firearm.

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Following what's described as an "extensive investigation" by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), a 47-year-old man from Elmsford, New York, was arrested.

Elmsford, New York Man Arrested

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Police say that the 47-year-old displayed a handgun during a road rage incident on the Sprain Brook Parkway. He was arrested and charged with Menacing in the Second Degree, a class A misdemeanor, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, both class A misdemeanors.

He was arraigned in the City of Yonkers Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to return to court on November 16, 2026.

The New York State Police thank the Westchester Real Time Crime Center (RTC) and the Yonkers Police Department AWARE Crime Control Center for their assistance in this investigation.

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email me [robert.welber@townsquaremedia.com] to make the necessary change.

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