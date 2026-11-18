A former school administrator is being held without bail, accused of having child sex abuse material.

The investigation started after state police received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children about 64-year-old John Henry Griffiths.

School Administrator Arrested By New York State Police

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After receiving the tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, police searched his home in Yorktown Heights, and multiple electronic devices were seized for forensic analysis.

Police say that the investigation determined that Griffiths "was in possession of and engaged in the promotion of child sexual abuse material."

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Griffiths was charged with Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child Less Than 17, a class D felony, and Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child Less Than 16, a class E felony.

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According to Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace, Griffiths held various leadership and instructional positions in school districts throughout Westchester County for 30 years, including in Elmsford, Croton-on-Hudson, Somers, Pelham, and Garrison. He also serves as a Boy Scouts of America Scoutmaster in Yorktown Heights and as Minister of Music at St. Mary's Church in Mount Vernon.

“John Henry Griffiths has spent that last 30 years working in education and volunteering with local youth organizations, affording him access to children throughout Westchester County," District Attorney Cacace said.

He most recently served as interim assistant principal in the Elmsford Union Free School District until his termination on November 13, 2026. His previous roles include assistant superintendent in the Croton-Harmon Union Free School District (2018–2026), principal in the Garrison Union Free School District (2015–2018), and principal of Somers Intermediate School. He also worked earlier in his career as an elementary teacher in Pelham.

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Following his arraignment, Cacace issued a public appeal urging any potential victims from his 30-year career working with children to come forward.

"We encourage anyone who may have been victimized or who may have information about other potential victims to contact my office. Sexual predators often rely on the fear and silence of their young victims to continue their abuse, and we recognize the tremendous courage it takes for survivors to come forward, especially when the person accused of harming them may have held a position of trust. I want to assure anyone who may have been victimized that we will listen, we will support you, and we will pursue the justice you deserve," she told Hudson Valley Post in a statement.

Anyone with additional information concerning this investigation, or who believes they may have been a victim, is encouraged to contact the New York State Police at (914) 742-6057 and reference case number NY2601289358 or the Westchester County DA’s Office multilingual tips line at (914) 995-TIPS (8477).

Police say their investigation remains ongoing.

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email me [robert.welber@townsquaremedia.com] to make the necessary change.

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