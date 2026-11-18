Police in the Hudson Valley are asking for the public's help to solve a deadly shooting that left a man dead inside a car and sent a stray bullet tearing into a nearby home.

It happened early Tuesday morning in the Lower Hudson Valley

Deadly Shooting In Yonkers, New York Under Investigation

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Officers from the Yonkers Police Department responded around 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, to reports of shots fired near Caryl Avenue and Elinor Place.

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When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a 59-year-old man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Police immediately began rendering medical aid before rushing the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities are withholding the man's identity while they work to notify his family.

Shooter Remains At Large, No Information

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Neighbors say the residential block is typically quiet and safe. Residents report waking up to the sound of four rapid gunshots, followed immediately by the sound of the victim's car accelerating and crashing.

Police cordoned off Caryl Avenue between Elinor Place and South Broadway for several hours while detectives canvassed the neighborhood and collected evidence.

During the shooting, a stray bullet pierced the living room window of a nearby ground-floor apartment and lodged into an interior wall. Fortunately, none of the residents inside the apartment were injured.

Police say that the investigation remains in its early stages, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information or surveillance video from the area is urged to contact the Yonkers Police Department Detective Division.

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