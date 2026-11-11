Suspicious Incident At Hudson Valley School Prompts Police Probe

Police are investigating after an educator from the Hudson Valley was suspiciously approached by a stranger in a vehicle.

New York State Police are investigating reports of a suspicious incident involving the Henrick Hudson School District.

Suspicious Incident At Henrick Hudson School District Under Investigation

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District officials confirmed that an adult was approached in a concerning manner by an individual inside a vehicle on Monday. State Police immediately launched an investigation into the encounter.

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"The Hendrick Hudson Central School District has been made aware of a concerning incident involving a member of our community. This incident involved an adult being approached suspiciously by a person in a vehicle and is currently being investigated by the New York State Police," the school district said in a statement.

More information about the suspicious incident.

Extra Security

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In response to the incident, the Hendrick Hudson Central School District stepped up security measures across all school grounds.

District leaders reviewed safety procedures with building-level security teams, reinforced transportation safety protocols, and arranged for an increased police presence throughout the district while working closely with law enforcement.

School administrators are urging families to take this opportunity to talk to their children about personal safety and staying aware of their surroundings.

Officials stressed the importance of reporting any suspicious interactions or unfamiliar vehicles to trusted adults and law enforcement right away, reminding community members to dial 911 if they ever feel threatened or in immediate danger.

State police continue to monitor the area while the investigation remains active. Anyone with information regarding suspicious vehicles or interactions in the area is encouraged to contact law enforcement.

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