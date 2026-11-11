A New York Education Power Struggle Is Brewing In Albany

A new fight in Albany could decide who controls a big education choice for New York families.

A state senator wants to take away the governor's power to decide whether New York joins a federal school choice program.

New York Lawmaker Wants To Take School Choice Tax Credit Decision Away From Governor Hochul

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Senator John Liu introduced the bill this week. The Queens Democrat would hand that decision to the 17-member Board of Regents.

Liu's bill would let the Board of Regents decide each year whether New York takes part in the federal scholarship tax credit program. The Regents are chosen by state lawmakers. The bill would not stop the program from starting in 2027. The Regents would take over the decision for 2028 and beyond, as states must opt in every year.

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Liu says the Regents are better suited to decide because of their education expertise and independence. A State Education Department spokesperson welcomed the legislation.

How The Program Works

Photo by Ivan Aleksic on Unsplash empty classroom with desks and chalkboard

The program was created under the federal One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Taxpayers can redirect up to $1,700 of their federal tax bill to scholarship-granting organizations and get a full credit in return. Married couples filing jointly can redirect up to $3,400.

The money can pay for private school tuition. It can also support tutoring and other services for public school students.

Why Hochul Opted In

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Hochul announced in October that New York would opt in for 2027. She had said New York would take part only if all schools and students, including those in public schools, could benefit.

Her office says her priority is making sure every student gets an education that meets their needs. Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman had criticized her for not opting in sooner.

Why Critics Object

Liu called the decision a "Faustian bargain with President Trump." Teachers unions and some civil rights groups also objected, and critics describe the program as a voucher plan. They say it could pull focus and money away from public schools.

Supporters of the program say public schools can benefit too, especially for special education and tutoring. They see that as a way to build bipartisan support.

Rhode Island passed a law requiring legislative approval before the state can opt in.

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