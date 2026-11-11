New York Reading Crisis: Over 50 Percent Of Kids Not Proficient

Big changes in how New York teaches kids to read haven’t reached every classroom yet, and tests show many students are struggling.

New York Reading Scores Fell Again

Photo by CDC on Unsplash A group of children sitting on a classroom floor listening to a story

Fewer than half of New York students in grades 3 through 8 scored proficient in reading on this year’s state exams. Preliminary results show the rate fell five points to 48 percent.

That 5-percentage-point drop to 48 percent reflects preliminary 2025–2026 assessment data released by the New York State Education Department.

The drop was sharpest in the early grades. Only 43 percent of third graders were proficient, and fifth grade fell 14 points.

While overall reading scores dropped, math and science scores had modest gains statewide.

The Back To Basics Plan

Photo by Adam Winger on Unsplash woman in gray long sleeve shirt sitting beside boy in orange crew neck shirt

Governor Kathy Hochul pushed the “Back to Basics” reading law in 2024 to address the problem. It requires districts to teach with the science of reading, a phonics-based approach that explicitly teaches children how to sound out words.

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Hochul said at the time that kids should not fall further behind because of “outdated and discredited approaches.” The plan also put $10 million toward training 20,000 teachers.

Districts were required to switch their instruction by September 2025. New York joined at least 37 other states that have made a similar move.

Districts Still Using Old Methods

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The state left it up to each district to make the change and report its own progress.

New York Focus found in May that more than 130 districts reported using “balanced literacy” teachings.

Hudson Valley Post reported that 21 percent of districts statewide were still using outdated reading methods that experts say do not work.

Researchers criticize those programs for relying on children guessing words from context. An EdTrust New York analysis of state records found a similar problem, with some districts still mixing old and new materials.

Unlike some other states that mandated new reading lessons, New York State left it up to each school district to choose its own reading programs.

Local Efforts

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Some Hudson Valley districts are working to change their approach.

According to its website, the Newburgh Enlarged City School District has added new classroom libraries and focuses on six core skills. They include phonics, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension.

Advocates say the state’s reliance on district self-reporting makes it hard to know how much has changed. The law does not spell out how it will be enforced.

The next round of state test results will show whether the shift is helping.

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