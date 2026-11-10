Hudson Valley Woman Charged With Faking Credentials To Work At New York Hospital

A Hudson Valley woman is accused of acting as a licensed therapist.

A lower Hudson Valley woman was arraigned on an indictment charging her with identity theft and other crimes.

Yonkers Woman Arraigned In Brooklyn

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Prosecutors say 36-year-old Diamond Walker used a fake license and forged documents to get a job at Brooklyn's Kings County Hospital.

She allegedly used a fraudulent physical therapy license and forged academic credentials to obtain employment at Kings County Hospital despite not being licensed to practice in New York State.

“Patients place enormous trust in the healthcare professionals who treat them, and they deserve to know those professionals are properly trained and licensed. This defendant allegedly used someone else’s license number and forged academic credentials to secure a job as a physical therapist at a public hospital, potentially putting patients at risk and betraying that fundamental trust," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

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Walker was hired at that hospital in 2024 and said she was licensed to practice in New York State, officials say.

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She also allegedly claimed to have earned a doctorate in physical therapy from Columbia University and a master’s degree in athletic training from Long Island University.

The fraud was uncovered during an investigation, and she was fired back in February. Officials say Walker wasn't licensed to practice physical therapy in New York State, never attended Columbia University, and didn't graduate from Long Island University.

She was charged with first-degree identity theft, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and first-degree falsifying business records. She was released without bail and ordered to return to court on December 9, 2026.

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