Historic Plane From Hudson Valley To Retrace Part Of History

A piece of aviation history is about to take off from the Hudson Valley.

The Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome plans to fly a historic aircraft from the Hudson Valley to Florida.

Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome To Fly Spirit Of St. Louis Replica 1,250 Miles To Florida

Hulton Archive, Getty Images Hulton Archive, Getty Images

The Aerodrome will fly its authentic replica of the Spirit of St. Louis about 1,250 miles. The flight starts Friday, November 20th at 9 a.m. from its airfield in Red Hook.

The Aerodrome says the trip will take three to four days with several fuel stops. Weather and pilot fatigue will decide the pace.

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Aerodrome President David Trost says the multi-stop route is meant to share the aircraft with aviation fans along the East Coast. Charles Lindbergh famously flew nonstop across the Atlantic, a trip of about 3,600 miles.

A 1927 Design With A 99-Year-Old Engine

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The plane is a replica of the 1927 Ryan NYP. It is powered by an original Wright Whirlwind engine that is 99 years old.

Two modern chase planes will follow along. They will carry a video crew, a mechanic and spare parts.

The aircraft will spend the winter on display at the Florida Air Museum in Lakeland. It will then appear at the 53rd annual SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo, which runs April 6th to 11th, 2027.

It is scheduled for static displays and exhibition flights. They will mark the 100th anniversary of Lindbergh's historic crossing.

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SUN 'n FUN CEO Gene Conrad says the aircraft represents a defining moment in aviation. He says it gives communities and future generations a chance to connect with Lindbergh's legacy.

Follow The Flight

The Aerodrome and SUN 'n FUN launched a flight tracker page. It will share departure logs, route changes and updates during the trip. CLICK HERE to follow

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