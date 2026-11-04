New York Election Results: How Every County Voted For Governor

There's an interesting twist in the county-by-county results: Bruce Blakeman actually carried more counties statewide.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has been re-elected to a second full term.

The Democrat cruised to victory over Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

Race Called As Soon As Polls Closed

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Hochul won by a landslide, as most polls indicated ahead of Election Day. The race was called almost immediately after polls closed across the state.

As of this writing, 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the day after the election, Hochul leads by over 20 points, with 87.6 percent of the vote counted.

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Hochul's lead may increase because Westchester County is only reporting 37 percent of the vote, due to massive voting issues. Hochul is up over 40 percent in Westchester, as of this writing.

Despite a landslide win, Blakeman actually won more counties. Below is the county-by-county breakdown, as of Wednesday morning.

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In total, Blakeman is winning 41 New York counties, with Hochul up in 21 counties.

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Hochul's running mate, former New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, is the first black woman to be elected Lieutenant Governor of New York.

Hochul has been in office since August 2021, when she took over for former Governor Andrew Cuomo. Blakeman conceded, saying he was grateful for the opportunity to campaign across the state.

President Donald Trump was a strong supporter and endorser of Blakeman, stumping for the Nassau Executive as recently as Halloween when he appeared virtually during a campaign event in Garden City.

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