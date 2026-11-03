Popular Meal Prep Chain Opening Up Hudson Valley Location

A fast-growing Long Island meal prep company is heading to the Hudson Valley

The owners shared the news in a social media post, saying they made the decision four years ago to take a chance on the business and that they are excited to expand into the Hudson Valley

Long Island Meal Prep Chain Hummus Fit Is Opening A Poughkeepsie Location With 80+ Meals And A Smoothie Bar

Hummus Fit Via Instagram Hummus Fit Via Instagram

Hummus Fit, a fast-growing chef-prepared meal prep company based on Long Island, has announced it is bringing a location to Poughkeepsie, with an opening planned for "the coming weeks."

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The Poughkeepsie shop will offer more than 80 meal options, healthy snacks, a full smoothie bar, and the company's protein muffins, which it calls Buffins. The Poughkeepsie branch will be located at 2521 South Road in Poughkeepsie, near Dave's Hot Chicken, Bonsai, and Sweet Frog.

More About Hummus Fit

Hummus Fit Via Instagram Hummus Fit Via Instagram

Hummus Fit was founded on Long Island. The chain has expanded quickly since then and now has more than 20 locations in several states, according to Greater Long Island reporting. Long Island Press readers voted it Best Healthy Eatery in both 2024 and 2025.

"My wife and I made a decision 4 years ago to take a chance! We knew it wouldn’t be easy, but when you align yourself with the right people you can accomplish anything," owners wrote on Facebook about the Poughkeepsie location.

The menu is built around fitness-minded eating, with protein-packed, gluten-free, vegan, and keto options, along with detailed macro information listed for each meal and snack. Reviewers frequently single out the protein muffins, with one customer saying they taste like regular muffins.

The Poughkeepsie location will also offer protein smoothies, coffee, nutrition counseling, and a registered dietitian.

"We are getting closer……Our TEAM is working hard to bring our gourmet, chef -prepared meals to the Hudson Valley!," officials wrote on Instagram about the Poughkeepsie location.

An opening date hasn't been announced, but owners say the opening will be in the "coming weeks."