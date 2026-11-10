School Monitor Arrested After Gun Found At Hudson Valley Elementary School

A school monitor from the Hudson Valley was arrested for allegedly bringing a weapon to school.

School officials say the man was recently hired.

School Monitor Accused Of Bringing Gun To Elementary School In Rockland County

Photo by Jay Rembert on Unsplash black semi automatic pistol on gray textile

A recently hired monitor at Farley Elementary School in Stony Point, part of the North Rockland Central School District, has been arrested and terminated after allegedly bringing a handgun to school.

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The alleged incident happened on Thursday. Police say another employee noticed the

individual had a gun on school grounds and notified law enforcement.

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The unnamed 36-year-old employee was arrested at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Friday at his home in Garnerville, New York. He's been charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds and second-degree reckless endangerment.

School Response

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The firearm was inside a bag, and the superintendent of schools says no one was in danger.

"It is important to note that the weapon was NOT displayed by the monitor and no students or staff were threatened. However, the possession of weapons on school district property is illegal and a violation of the district's zero tolerance policy," Superintendent Dr. Kris Felicello stated

Gun Legally Owned

Police confirmed the handgun was legally owned and that the 36-year-old held a valid Rockland County Pistol Permit. But the permit was strictly restricted to "Possess on Premises," meaning the permit was only valid for their home or a specific business.

He was arraigned in Stony Point Justice Court. He was remanded to the Rockland County Jail with bail set at $15,000 cash bail or a $100,000 bond.

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