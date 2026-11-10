Kathy Hochul VP Buzz Grows After New York Election Victory

Governor Kathy Hochul is heading back to Albany for another full term as leader of the Empire State, but some think she could be eyeing a new position in 2028.

Vice President.

Kathy Hochul VP Buzz Grows After Massive New York Election Win

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National Vice President buzz started after her decisive 20-point re-election victory over Nassau County Executive, Bruce Blakeman.

Her massive fundraising power and ability to bridge the gap between moderate and progressive Democrats also help Hochul's chances.

Why Hochul Is Viewed As A Strong VP Candidate

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Political analysts and reports point to several specific reasons why Hochul is viewed as a strong potential running mate for the 2028 ticket, including:

Commanding Re-Election Performance: Her 20-point blowout win tripled her narrow victory margin from four years prior

Flipping the Suburban Narrative: She successfully won back crucial suburban areas

Progressive Alliance

Policy Compromise

A Fundraising Juggernaut

Power of Governors

Hochul Leaving Door Open

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In an interview with The New York Times, Hochul said she would consider serving as a vice-presidential running mate.

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"I didn't get to where I am by slamming doors," Hochul said.

New York Remains Her Top Priority

Photo by Smithsonian on Unsplash Historical map of new york state, lake ontario, and pennsylvania

She also told the New York Times it's important New Yorkers know she'll be fighting for them the next four years.

She promised to keep focusing on major issues such as expanding child care and pausing data center construction.

Hochul dominated across much of the Hudson Valley, securing strong multi-county victories in Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, and Columbia on her way to defeating Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman.

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