Army Cadet’s “Communist” Joke Goes Viral Before Air Force Game

Before Army's huge matchup with Air Force, a fan went viral for a communist joke.

To get this joke, you must know that Army is an extremely run-heavy team.

Army Cadet Makes Communist Joke

Before the game, Fox's Big Noon Kickoff visited West Point. During the broadcast, Fox showed some cadets' homemade signs.

One read, "The Forward Pass is Communist."

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That cadet was featured on the broadcast and social media by Fox.

Mark Ingram II noticed the sign on air and shared a chest bump with the student.

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Why The Communist Joke Was Made

The joke plays on Army's old-school, run-heavy identity. As one of the nation's premier rushing offenses, the Black Knights heavily favor the ground game, option plays, and time-of-possession control over airing the ball out.

Entering the matchup with Air Force, Army led college football in rushing yards per game (342.5) while averaging nearly 54 rushers per game. Before the game, nearly 83 percent of their offensive plays were rushing attempts.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Black Knights averaged just 10.6 passes per game, the second-fewest in the country, ironically to Air Force. Army also ranked second-to-last in passing yards per game (69.1).

Air Force Edges Army

Edward Diller, Getty Images Edward Diller, Getty Images

In the game at Michie Stadium, Air Force squeaked by Army 24 to 21. The joke before proved to be true.

Army carried the ball 44 times and attempted just 10 passes. Air Force also kept the game on the ground. Throwing only 8 passes with 52 rushing attempts.

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