Upstate New York Child Predator Group Stops “Unspeakable, Horrifying” Plan

A group of Upstate New Yorkers caught an alleged child predator.

The Saratoga Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance call Monday at 12:15 p.m. on Manning Road in the town of Malta.

Colorado Man Arrested In Malta, New York

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Preston G. Purdy, 42, of Boulder, Colorado, was arrested after flying to Upstate New York with the alleged intent to sexually abuse three children

A caller reported to police about being part of a private child predator sting operation and said Purdy arrived at the operation’s decoy house with images of child pornography and sought to engage in sexual activity with three children, ages 3, 8 and 11.

New York State Predator Alert Helps Arrest Alleged Child Predator

For almost a month, Eric Arthurs, known online as "TheUnderAgent," posed as a single mother of three children young children.

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Purdy allegedly communicated graphic plans to assault the made-up kids and eventually booked a flight from Colorado to the Capital Region. He then took an Uber to a rented decoy home on Manning Road in Malta.

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Once he arrived at the him he was confronted by Arthurs and members of the group New York State Predator Alert.

During an hour-long confrontation, which was livestreamed on social media, Purdy allegedly admitted he traveled across the country to carry out the abuse.

Arrested By Saratoga Police Department

Police soon arrived at the home and charged Purdy with four counts of attempted rape in the first degree and attempted aggravated sexual abuse in the first degree, all felonies.

“To say that Purdy’s intentions were unspeakable, horrifying and send a chill down every parent’s spine is a major understatement,” Sheriff Jeffrey R. Brown said. “This case truly demonstrates the worst of the worst.”

Graphic Details

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Police confirmed graphic details that led to the arrest.

"He is accused of attempting to engage in vaginal and anal sexual contact with two children through forcible compulsion and attempting to insert a foreign object into a child’s rectum through forcible compulsion, which would result in injury," the Saratoga Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.

Purdy was remanded to the Saratoga County Jail pending further proceedings. The investigation is ongoing.

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