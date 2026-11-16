A Hudson Valley community is mourning after a devastating weekend crash left one child dead and three others fighting for their lives.

It happened Saturday around 1 p.m. in Westchester County, New York

1 Child Killed, Three Others Critically Injured In Armonk, New York Crash

Google Google

According to the North Castle Police Department, emergency crews received an automated crash alert notification followed by a 911 call around 1:02 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, reporting a serious motor vehicle accident near Byram Lake Road in Armonk.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Responding officers and fire department personnel canvassed the area and discovered a single vehicle that had left the roadway and crashed into a wooded area between Byram Lake Road and Interstate 684.

Google Google

All Four Kids Are From Chappaqua, New York

Authorities confirmed that four juveniles, all residents of Chappaqua, were inside the vehicle at the time of the wreck. Paramedics rushed all four victims to area hospitals with critical injuries.

Police later confirmed that one of the juveniles was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the three other young passengers remained in critical condition. Officials have withheld the names and ages of the victims pending proper family notification.

Investigation Into Fatal Crash Continues

Byram Lake Road was shut down between Oregon Road and Baldwin Road for several hours on Saturday afternoon while emergency personnel worked the scene and cleared the wreckage.

The North Castle Police Department is working alongside the Westchester County Police Department Accident Investigation Team to determine what caused the vehicle to leave the road. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information regarding the incident is urged to contact North Castle Police.

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.

How Much Money Do You Need To Make Just To 'Get By' In New York