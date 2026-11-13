Credit Card Debt Hits Jaw-Dropping Record In New York

Hudson Valley residents are feeling the squeeze ahead of the holidays as new data shows American credit card debt just hit a record high.

That's according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Credit Card Debt Just Hit A Terrifying Record In New York

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The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's latest Household Debt and Credit report, released this week, shows that the total U.S. credit card balances climbed by $22 billion in the third quarter alone, reaching a staggering $1.29 trillion.

The figure marks a 4.2 percent jump from a year ago and contributes to total American household debt reaching a record $19.1 trillion across mortgages, auto loans, and student loans.

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Financial analysts say persistent inflation and stubbornly high living costs are forcing many families to rely on their credit cards to bridge the gap between paychecks for everyday essentials like groceries, utilities, and gas.

Industry data shows the average credit card balance per consumer now sits around $6,678. Average interest rates are hovering between 21 percent and 24 percent, making it increasingly difficult for households to pay down principal balances.

Personal savings rates have also dipped below four percent, leaving many families without a financial cushion.

Take Proactive Steps Right Now

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To keep holiday spending from spiraling out of control, financial experts recommend taking proactive steps right now.

Cardholders with a solid payment history should call their issuers directly to request a lower interest rate or explore zero-percent balance transfer offers.

Analysts also advise stopping new charges while targeting the highest-interest balance first, or reaching out to accredited nonprofit credit counseling agencies for structured debt management plans.

Causes of Credit Card Debt Credit Card debt in America sits at a record $1.23 Trillion . And 35% of American adults carry some kind of credit card balance. Developing good financial habits, such as budgeting, saving, and understanding credit card terms, can help prevent or manage credit card debt effectively. It's important to note that each individual's situation is unique, and a combination of these factors or other personal circumstances can contribute to credit card debt. Here are some of those factors Gallery Credit: Dr. T

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