A Hudson Valley man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly attacking an on-duty sanitation worker with two knives because the garbage truck woke him up.

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced that 34-year-old Shakiem Stanley of Mount Vernon was arraigned on Friday, November 13, before Judge Maurice D. Williams in Westchester County Court.

MOUNT VERNON MAN INDICTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER IN STABBING OF ON-DUTY SANITATION WORKER

Photo by Carl Campbell on Unsplash man in green jacket standing beside green truck during daytime

Stanley was indicted on charges of second-degree attempted murder, a Class B violent felony, along with first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault, and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to prosecutors, the attack occurred around 8:23 a.m. on October 20.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Authorities allege Stanley emerged from his residence on North Seventh Avenue in Mount Vernon holding a knife in each hand and initiated a verbal confrontation with a City of Mount Vernon Department of Public Works employee, claiming the noise from the worker's sanitation truck had woken him up.

Investigators say Stanley followed the victim and his sanitation truck down the street on foot while brandishing both blades.

Sanitation Worker Stabbed Twice

Photo by Kiko Camaclang on Unsplash brown handle knife on brown wooden chopping board

After catching up to the employee, Stanley allegedly swung both knives repeatedly, stabbing the worker twice in the left arm and once in the lower abdomen.

Paramedics transported the injured worker to Jacobi Medical Center for treatment. Mount Vernon Police arrested Stanley at the scene and recovered both knives.

District Attorney Cacace condemned the attack as a brazen and senseless act of violence against a public servant simply doing his job.

“The defendant’s alleged brazen and senseless act of violence against a Mount Vernon Department of Public Works employee who was simply doing his job is wholly unacceptable and has no place in our community. No municipal employee, or any worker for that matter, should ever have to fear for their safety or worry about being attacked while carrying out their duties," DA Cacace said.

Stanley, a violent predicate offender, pleaded not guilty and remains remanded at the Westchester County Jail ahead of his next court appearance on December 18.

5 Health Dangers Linked To Sleeping With A Fan In New York