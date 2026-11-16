Police in the Hudson Valley have arrested a suspect in connection with a broad-daylight stabbing outside a major shopping mall that prompted a temporary school lockdown.

Stabbing Outside White Plains, New York Mall

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Neil Harvey, 45, was taken into custody on Friday evening, November 13, following a two-day investigation by the White Plains Police Department

The alleged stabbing unfolded just before 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, at the intersection of Bloomingdale Road and Maple Avenue, directly outside The Westchester shopping center in White Plains

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Responding officers found an adult male suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen. Paramedics rushed the victim to Westchester County Medical Center for treatment, where he is expected to make a full recovery.

Nearby School Put On Lockdown

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Witnesses told investigators that the suspect fled the scene on foot toward Westchester Avenue immediately after the attack.

While multiple police units canvassed the neighborhood, nearby Eastview School was placed on a precautionary lockdown until officers confirmed there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Suspect And Victim Know Each Other

Photo by Phoebe T on Unsplash red and white abstract painting

Police noted that the victim and suspect knew each other before the altercation, though authorities have not officially confirmed what sparked the fight.

Witness accounts suggest the confrontation began after someone was spotted allegedly stealing a Ring doorbell camera. In a statement, White Plains Police thanked the community for its patience and cooperation throughout the investigation.

Harvey was processed at police headquarters and charged with first-degree assault, a Class B felony, along with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class D felony. He is being held pending arraignment.

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