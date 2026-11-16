Hudson Valley Man Arrested In FBI Child Predator Investigation

A joint operation between local police and federal agents in the Hudson Valley has led to the arrest of a suspected child predator in Orange County.

A man in Orange County is accused of targeting children under the age of 14.

FBI: Minors Under The Age Of 14 Targeted

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According to the Town of Wallkill Police Department, officers working alongside the FBI's Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force conducted an undercover child exploitation investigation across the Town of Wallkill on November 4 and November 5.

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Authorities add the operation targeted individuals attempting to arrange sexual encounters with minors believed to be under the age of 14.

Mount Hope, New York Man Arrested

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As a result of the two-day investigation, police arrested 29-year-old Jason R. Corley of Mount Hope. Corley was charged with attempted second-degree rape, attempted second-degree patronizing a person for prostitution, and attempted endangering the welfare of a child.

Following his arrest, Corley was remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or a $10,000 bond.

FBI New York Assistant Director in Charge James C. Barnacle praised the collaborative effort between local officers and federal agents to protect area youth.

Barnacle stated that aggressive and proactive investigations identify predators, put them behind bars, and deter crimes against children, adding that justice will find offenders no matter where they hide.

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