State Police arrested a Hudson Valley school employee on multiple felony charges stemming from a child sexual abuse investigation of a 4-year-old.

Bryon L. Sandoval was arrested last week by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

State Police arrest Monticello man for sexual conduct with a child

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The arrest stems from a joint investigation into allegations from more than a decade ago. The Sullivan County Child Abuse Unit helped with the arrest of the 27-year-old from Monticello, New York.

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Investigators determined that Sandoval engaged in sexual conduct with a 4-year-old female back in the spring of 2015. Following the investigation, Sandoval was taken into custody and charged with five counts of first-degree attempted rape, all felonies

Works At St. John Street Community School

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According to State Police, Sandoval works as a teacher's aide at St. John Street Community School in Monticello. It's part of the Monticello Central School District.

The school houses specialized and early-childhood programming, including a community preschool program, as well as programs for high school or complex-learning students.

State Police have not released additional details regarding the victim or whether any other potential incidents are under review, citing the sensitive nature of the case.

Sandoval was arraigned on Thursday in Mamakating Town Court. Following his arraignment, he was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of bail and ordered to reappear in Monticello Village Court on Monday, November 16, for further proceedings.

Police Seek More Information

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Investigators are asking anyone who may have further information regarding Sandoval or this case to come forward and contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at State Police Liberty by calling 845-344-5300.

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