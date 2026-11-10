New York State Trooper Shoots Armed Man In The Hudson Valley

A confrontation with an armed man ended with a State Police trooper firing a shot in the Hudson Valley.

A State Police trooper shot an armed man Sunday in the Town of Rochester. Police say the man was suicidal and had threatened others with a gun.

State Trooper Shoots Armed Man During Domestic Call In The Hudson Valley

Google Google

Troopers from SP Ellenville were sent to a home on Berme Road at 4:43 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a suicidal man involved in a physical domestic dispute.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Police say he was also reported to have threatened a person and children with a firearm. Troopers were warned he was armed while they were on the way.

Trooper Fires One Round

Photo by Thomas Tucker on Unsplash A black semi-automatic pistol with a textured grip and a metal magazine

Arriving troopers found the man behaving erratically and making suicidal statements while holding a firearm, State Police say. Police say he refused to follow verbal commands.

During the encounter, a trooper fired one round from his Division-issued firearm. The round struck the man. Police say the firearm was a loaded Taurus 9mm pistol.

Man Airlifted To Westchester Medical Center

Google Google

Troopers and Ulster County Sheriff's deputies immediately gave aid. They also requested emergency medical services.

The man was taken by ambulance to Ellenville Regional Hospital and later airlifted to Westchester Medical Center.

The unnamed man was last listed in critical but stable condition.

Investigation Ongoing

State Police say the investigation is ongoing and will provide updates when available.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Help is available around the clock. For domestic violence, the New York State hotline is 800-942-6906.

Nearly 30 New York Hospitals Earn Near Failing Grade For Patient Safety

New York State Home To Americas 12 Favorite Food Chains Here are America's 12 most popular dining options. All have locations in New York State!