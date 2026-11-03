New York Governor Race: How Your County Voted Last Time

After hearing months of campaign ads, New Yorkers get the chance today to pick who will serve as the Empire State's governor.

Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul is being challenged by Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. Should Blakeman pull the upset, he'd be the first Republican to become governor since George Pataki.

How New Yorkers Voted In The Last New York Governor Election

Adam Gray, Getty Images Adam Gray, Getty Images

In 2022, Hochul defeated Republican Lee Zeldin by about six points. Republicans hoping to take back control in New York need to swing several key regions.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Because of that, Hudson Valley Post thought it would be interesting to look back on the 2022 New York election.

How Each County In New York Voted In the 2022 Governor Election

John Lamparski, Getty Images John Lamparski, Getty Images

Below are results from each county in New York following the 2022 election.

How Did Each New York County Vote In Race For New York Governor One candidate is claiming victory but the other candidate appears to have won many more counties.

Who Did The Hudson Valley Elect As Governor of New York State

Polls have consistently shown Governor Hochul leading the contest as she tries to win a second full term after taking over for Andrew Cuomo in 2021.

The latest Siena poll has Hochul up by 14 points among likely voters. A Quinnipiac poll has Hochul up by 9 points. Late this summer Blakeman said the race was "neck and neck."

What Republicans Need To Happen To Take Control Of New York

Mike Pont, Getty Images Mike Pont, Getty Images

To win, Blakeman would need to cut into Gov. Kathy Hochul's massive lead in New York City, win big in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York, plus win independents by a wide margin.

The Most Liberal Places To Live In New York State