New York Marathon’s Last Finisher Has An Incredible Story

Social media is flooded with the "last person" to finish the New York City Marathon. We learned his story.

A 78-year-old runner just closed the book on a 46-year love affair with one of the biggest races in the world.

78-Year-Old Runner Finishes His 43rd And Final NYC Marathon As The Last Person Across The Line

MickMickNYC via YouTube MickMickNYC via YouTube

James "Marty" Thomas is the 78-year-old runner who went viral after he crossed the finish line in Central Park at about 11:20 p.m. Sunday as the final finisher of the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon.

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He's been a familiar face at the New York City Marathon for more than four decades. He said this was his last race.

Sunday's race was actually Thomas's 43rd New York City Marathon. He ran his first back in 1980.

He started the 2026 New York City Marathon around 9:20 a.m. and finished around about 11:19 p.m., which works out to roughly 13 hours and 59 minutes on the course.

MickMickNYC via YouTube MickMickNYC via YouTube

He was greeted at the finish by a roaring crowd of spectators and New York Road Runners staff.

After crossing the line, Thomas said that while his mind still wants to keep running, his body can no longer keep up with the physical toll of the 26.2-mile course through all five boroughs.

See video of Thomas finishing his final race below.

Ten Celebrities Spotted Dominating the 2023 New York City Marathon The 2023 New York City Marathon took place this past weekend, and these ten celebrities were spotted dominating the 26.2 mile run. Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl

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