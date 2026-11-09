Hidden Recording Device Found Inside Popular Hudson Valley Bar

A hidden phone was found recording inside a bathroom at a very popular Hudson Valley bar.

A Lower Hudson Valley man was arrested.

Suffern Man Arrested After Phone Found Recording In Bathroom At White Plains Bar

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Police say a hidden phone was recording people inside a bathroom at a White Plains bar and a 27-year-old man from Suffern, New York was arrested.

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White Plains police arrested the man around 1:34 a.m. on Sunday, November Brazen Fox on Halloween.

Police say a customer found a concealed mobile phone recording inside a unisex bathroom.

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A Suffern man was arrested after police arrived on the scene and investigated. He's name hasn't been released. He's been charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance, a class E felony.

Brazen Fox Responds

Brazen Fox says the man is not an employee. Management said it is "deeply shocked and angered" by what happened.

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The business credited its staff for helping lead to the quick arrest. Management said it will keep helping police with the investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing, police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 914-422-6111. Police remind the public to stay alert and want anyone who sees a suspicious device to report it right away.

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