FBI Warns Cyberattacks Could Impact Freezers In New York

Grocery shoppers across the Hudson Valley are being urged to double-check their frozen food after federal officials warned that cyberattackers could target American supermarket freezers.

The FBI and federal cybersecurity agencies issued an urgent advisory.

FBI Issues Urgent Warning

Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, along with the Departments of Agriculture, Health and Human Services, and Transportation, issued an urgent joint advisory urging grocers and cold-storage operators to lock down their equipment immediately.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The alert follows two massive waves of cyberattacks in October and November across at least nine European countries, where hackers breached internet-connected temperature controllers and forced supermarket coolers into continuous heating and defrost cycles.

In several stores, internal temperatures spiked to 122 degrees overnight, ruining millions of dollars in meat, dairy, and frozen goods while creating equipment fire hazards.

Pentagon Investigating

Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

While federal authorities confirmed that no widespread attacks have hit commercial grocery chains in the United States, the Pentagon is actively investigating suspicious freezer malfunctions that spoiled food at six U.S. military base commissaries in August to determine if they are connected.

Investigators say threat actors are exploiting unpatched software and outdated controllers left exposed to the public internet with default factory passwords.

Federal agencies are urging businesses to disconnect cooling controls from the public internet, change default passwords, and set strict temperature bounds.

Meanwhile, local shoppers are advised to ensure refrigerated and frozen items feel properly cold to the touch, avoid packages showing signs of thawing or refreezing, and alert store staff if display cases feel warm.

LOOK: This Grocery Store Is Replacing Their Cold Storage Units Early Countdown To the 2025 and the New FDA Refrigerant Mandate Gallery Credit: Rudy Fernandez

New York Issues Tips To Prepare For 'Nuclear Attack'