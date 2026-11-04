New York Man Accused Of DWI With 5 Children In Hudson Valley

New York State Police say five children, ranging in age from 15 years to just two months, were in the car during a late-night DWI stop in the Hudson Valley on Halloween.

On October 31, 2026, members of the New York State Police assigned to SP New Rochelle arrested Fredy A. Regalado-Carranza, 32, of Port Chester, New York.

Hudson Valley Man Accused Of DWI With 5 Kids, Including Baby

Photo by Aedrian Salazar on Unsplash a person driving a car on a road with traffic lights

Police charged him with five counts of aggravated DWI with a passenger less than 16 (DWI Leandra’s Law).

Leandra's Law is named after Leandra Rosado, an 11-year-old girl who was killed in a car crash after the driver, who had allegedly been drinking for several hours before the crash, lost control of her vehicle on the Henry Hudson Parkway.

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Leandra's Law sets some of the toughest DWI provisions in the country, police tell Hudson Valley Post.

Westchester Man Accused Of Driving Drunk With Five Children

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Around 1:30 a.m. on Halloween, troopers spotted a 2012 Mazda sedan traveling southbound on South Main Street in the village of Port Chester with children unrestrained in the back seat, officials say.

During the traffic stop, the driver, Regalado-Carranza, allegedly displayed signs of intoxication. Regalado-Carranza was placed into custody and transported to SP New Rochelle, where he registered a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.15 percent, police say.

Five children were in the car at the time. The children range in age from 15 years old to two months. The children were turned over to a sober third party.

Photo by Rio Space on Unsplash a blue and white street sign sitting on the side of a road

In addition to aggravated DWI, Regalado-Carranza was charged with multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. He was released to a sober third party and is due in Rye Town Court on November 20.

"The New York State Police urge drivers to use the STOP-DWI Have a Plan app to help them get home safely. The free app allows users to contact a taxi service or ride-share, program a designated-driver list, or report a suspected impaired driver," New York State Police said in a press release.

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