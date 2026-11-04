New York Investigating Massive Voting Issues In The Hudson Valley

New York State officials are investigating after a voting glitch in the Hudson Valley caused massive issues.

A voting glitch in the Lower Hudson Valley forced voters to use emergency ballots on Election Day.

Westchester Voting Machines Reject Ballots On Election Day, Officials Say Every Vote Will Be Counted

Jon Cherry, Getty Images Jon Cherry, Getty Images

Voting machines at polling locations across Westchester County stopped accepting paper ballots on Election Day, forcing poll workers to collect ballots in orange emergency bags while officials work to restore the scanners.

The Westchester County Board of Elections said it is aware of an issue preventing machines from accepting ballots countywide and that voters should keep completing their paper ballots as instructed by poll workers.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Those ballots were placed in secure, monitored emergency bags and will be counted under established election procedures, officials said. The board apologized to voters and poll workers for the disruption and said every eligible vote will be counted.

Different Causes

Chase Castor, Getty Images Chase Castor, Getty Images

The cause has been described in different ways. The county board first pointed to the paper ballots, and County Executive Ken Jenkins described a printing problem, but the board later withdrew its explanation involving ballot thickness.

The State Board of Elections then said the problem came from a change to the county's election programming that happened after the equipment was first tested.

According to the state, a change affecting a contest in one municipality required updated programming, which was tested and used for early voting and for Election Day machines in that municipality, while machines elsewhere kept the original programming and could not recognize the Election Day ballots.

The state board said it is working with the county to install replacement election media using the updated programming already tested for early voting, with the priority being at least one working scanner at every polling location and more coming online as the day goes on.

Stephen Maturen, Getty Images Stephen Maturen, Getty Images

It also said the scanners rejected ballots they could not recognize rather than counting them incorrectly, that there are no concerns with the ballot paper, and that the usual canvass, recanvass and post-election audit procedures remain in place.

Jenkins called the situation "unacceptable" and said he has directed county officials, including the Law Department, to monitor the process.

He also said he will convene a bipartisan team to review what went wrong and determine where accountability lies once the issues are resolved.

Attorney General Letitia James said on X that her office is monitoring the problem.

After the polls closed on Tuesday at 9 p.m. the emergency ballots were taken under police escort to the Board of Elections headquarters, where ten machines that can process about 2,000 ballots an hour will be set up.