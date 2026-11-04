Unofficial 2026 Election Results For The Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley’s political landscape will look drastically different come 2027.

Democratic candidates swept all four regional congressional seats following key election victories across local districts. Below are all the unofficial winners and the how much votes each candidate got, as of this writing.

17th District

Kena Betancur, Getty Images Kena Betancur, Getty Images

The night’s headline result unfolded in the 17th Congressional District, which encompasses all of Rockland and Putnam counties, northern Westchester County, and southern Dutchess County.

In what became one of the most closely watched and highly publicized congressional races in the entire nation, incumbent Republican Congressman Mike Lawler officially conceded the seat to Democratic challenger Cait Conley late in the evening.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Lawler’s concession marks a major turning point for the local political climate, officially flipping the 17th District back to Democratic control.

District 17

- Cait Conley (D): 52.2% (133,219 votes)

- Mike Lawler (R): 47.7% (121,881 votes)

- Write-ins: 0.1% (277 votes)

- Percentage reported: 60.9% (255,377 votes)

16th District

Heather Diehl, Getty Images Heather Diehl, Getty Images

In the 16th Congressional District, which covers southern Westchester County and parts of the northern Bronx, incumbent Democrat George Latimer secured his seat to retain control for his party.

District 16

- George Latimer (D): 82.0% (77,759 votes)

- Joseph Cinquemani (R): 17.6% (16,733 votes)

- Write-ins: 0.4% (333 votes)

- Percentage reported: 32.1% (94,825 votes)

18th District

Kayla Bartkowski, Getty Images Kayla Bartkowski, Getty Images

Further north in the 18th Congressional District,spanning all of Orange County, the majority of Dutchess County, and southern Ulster County, Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan won re-election to serve another term in Washington.

District 18

- Pat Ryan (D): 62.9% (168,846 votes)

- Jackie Auringer (R): 37.1% (99,522 votes)

- Write-ins: 0.1% (194 votes)

- Percentage reported: 89.5% (268,562 votes)

19th District

Andrew Harnik, Getty Images Andrew Harnik, Getty Images

In the widespread 19th Congressional District, which extends across Columbia, Greene, and Sullivan counties alongside northern portions of Ulster County, Democratic Congressman Josh Riley claimed victory in a closely contested battle.

District 19

- Josh Riley (D): 57.5% (164,506 votes)

- Peter Oberacker (R): 42.4% (121,475 votes)

- Write-ins: 0.1% (305 votes)

- Percentage reported: 96.1% (286,286 votes)

With all four congressional seats across the mid-to-lower Hudson Valley now decided, the entire region will be officially represented on Capitol Hill by an all-Democratic delegation when the new legislative session convenes in January 2027.

The Most Conservative Places In The Hudson Valley