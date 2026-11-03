New Details Emerge In Death Of Hudson Valley Native Hayden Panettiere

There's been an official ruling on the death of Hudson Valley native actress Hayden Panettiere.

She died in August in South Carolina.

Grew Up In Rockland County

Jason Kirk, Getty Images Jason Kirk, Getty Images

The 36-year-old grew up in Rockland County and attended South Orangetown Middle School until she left to be homeschooled to pursue acting.

In her memoir, "This is Me: A Reckoning," the late actress revealed she never forgot her roots in the lower Hudson Valley. The autobiography, which was released three months before her death, starts out with Panettiere revisiting her hometown in Palisades.

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She says she was able to fully rest and find the spirit of her late brother, Jansen Panettiere, who died at the age of 28 in 2023.

Death Officially Ruled Accidental

Jon Kopaloff, Getty Images Jon Kopaloff, Getty Images

This week, her death was officially ruled accidental by police in South Carolina. The Greenville Police Department announced that its investigation concluded based on the medical examiner's findings.

Emergency responders were initially called to a Greenville residence on August 16th, where Panettiere had been staying. Despite advanced life-saving efforts, the 36-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last month, the county coroner confirmed Panettiere died from an accidental drug overdose involving fentanyl. The autopsy showed no signs of injuries that would have contributed to her death.

Rockland Native Hayden Panettiere Dies: Tributes Pour In

Hayden Panettiere: A Timeline of Tragedy + Troubles Hayden Panettire 's life included addiction, depression and just about every kind of abuse you can imagine. Here is a timeline of the actress' troubles, in her own words. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes