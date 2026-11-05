Rockefeller Christmas Tree To Cause Traffic Delays Across New York

The Rockefeller Christmas tree will cause traffic across New York State and the Hudson Valley today.

Earlier on Thursday, Hudson Valley Post reported maintenance work on the Palisades Parkway that will close lanes in Orange County. Drivers looking to avoid that traffic might find delays elsewhere.

Traffic advisory: Rockefeller Christmas tree cutting and transport may impact traffic

New York State Police issued a traffic advisory that impacts much of the state. Police say the Rockefeller Christmas tree is scheduled to be cut down early Thursday morning, causing "heavier than normal traffic" along NY-8 in West Edmeston.

New York State Police, the Chenango County Sheriff’s Department and New Berlin Police will be assisting with traffic control in the area.

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"Motorists traveling through the area should anticipate delays and use caution around slowing or stopped traffic, work crews, and pedestrians," New York State Police stated.

More Traffic Expected On New York State Thruway, NY-17 In The Hudson Valley

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Around noon, the Rockefeller Christmas tree will be escorted by police south on NY-8, to NY-17 in Deposit, then continue east on NY-17 toward I-87 as the tree makes its way to New York City.

"Motorists are encouraged to plan accordingly, allow extra travel time, and remain alert while traveling through the area," New York State Police stated.

The tree is scheduled to arrive at Rockefeller Center on Saturday. The annual tree lighting is scheduled for Wednesday, December 2.

The 76-foot-tall Norway Spruce, donated by the Decker family, measures approximately 50 feet in diameter and weighs an estimated 11 tons.

After the holiday season, the tree will be milled into lumber for Habitat for Humanity.

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