Rare One-In-A-Million Yellow Fish Pulled From New York Waters

Biologists in New York just pulled up one of the strangest fish you'll ever see.

Experts are calling it a "one-in-a-million" catch.

Rare Bright Yellow Fish Caught In Oswego Harbor Is Called A "One-In-A-Million" Find

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Biologists in New York pulled a bright yellow-orange fish out of Oswego Harbor last month. The fish is a burbot, a native freshwater species.

Its color comes from a rare genetic condition.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologists were doing a routine survey for invasive species in October. The agency's Lower Great Lakes Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office announced the discovery in November.

Why It Stands Out

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The condition is called xanthochromism. It suppresses dark pigment and lets yellow and orange take over. Biologists say it is much rarer in wild fish than albinism. A typical burbot is a mottled olive, brown, or dark green.

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Burbots are the only freshwater members of the cod family. They usually live in deeper, colder water, so finding one in Oswego Harbor on Lake Ontario is unusual.

Burbot numbers in Lake Ontario are very low. This is the first burbot documented during an official survey in the harbor, although anglers have occasionally reported catching them.

The Fish Was In Poor Health

U.S. Geological Survey biologists examined the burbot and found it emaciated. It was sent to the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine for a full health analysis.

Researchers are still trying to understand why burbot populations in the Great Lakes remain suppressed. The analysis could help answer that.

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