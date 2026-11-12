First Snowflakes Of Season Could Surprise Parts Of Hudson Valley

More weather experts agree that the first snowflakes of the season are on the way for parts of the region.

Parts of the Mid-Hudson Valley could see its first snowflakes of the season early Friday

First Snowflakes Of The Season Could Fly In The Mid-Hudson Valley Early Friday

The good news, Meteorologist Ben Noll says that most of it won’t stick.

How The Snow Could Develop

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash focused photo of a snow flake

Rain develops Thursday as a coastal storm strengthens. The storm will pull colder air south from Canada.

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By early Friday, the air about 5,000 feet above the ground will chill below freezing. That could let wet flakes mix with lingering rain, especially in elevated areas.

Why It Probably Won’t Stick

Temperatures near the surface are expected to stay in the mid-30s. Ground temperatures will likely be even warmer. Noll says that should keep any snow from sticking to pavement.

Mountains Could See Accumulation

NWS NWS

The mountains are a different story. In western Ulster and Sullivan Counties, temperatures are likely to dip closer to freezing. Some wet snow accumulation is likely there.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for western Ulster County. Noll says some delays Friday morning can’t be ruled out.

The National Weather Service predicts two to six inches of snow for those areas.

Chilly Weekend Ahead

Temperatures on Friday are forecast to rise into the low 40s. Noll says to expect a chilly weekend.

Hudson Valley Post will keep updating the forecast.