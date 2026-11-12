Hudson Valley Firefighters Rescue Four From Burning Apartment

Firefighters in the Hudson Valley pulled four people out of a burning apartment building before dawn.

Firefighters Rescue Four Residents From Apartment Building Fire In The Hudson Valley

City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department

The City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department says the fire broke out just before 5 a.m. Firefighters pulled four people from a burning apartment building on Flannery Avenue in Poughkeepsie. Three were rescued by ground ladder.

Group 3 of Local 596 responded to the structure fire and found a four-unit apartment building. Firefighters rescued three residents by ground ladder and one through the building's front door.

They did this while also working to control the fire and search the apartments.

Second Alarm Called

City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department

A second alarm brought back firefighters from every group. The Fairview and Arlington Fire Departments also responded. Empress EMS sent multiple units.

The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, the Building Department, and City 911 also assisted.

Cause Of Fire Unclear

City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department

The fire department has not said what caused the fire. It also hasn't said how many residents were hurt or how many units were damaged.

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Fundraiser Started For A Resident

A fundraiser on Spotfund was started for a Poughkeepsie man who lost everything in a fire. Megan Smith started the fundraiser for her father-in-law, Anthony "Tony" Smith.

She says he was awakened by the fire in the building where he lived. She says he is in the hospital with burns, smoke inhalation, and pain from falling down the stairs.

"Unfortunately, he has lost everything he has owned," Megan Smith wrote in the fundraiser

The family says the money will go toward clothing, household items, and medical supplies. It will also help pay for supplies for his pets, one cat and one dog.

"Tony is a kind-hearted, generous, friendly person and is liked by everyone who knows or meets him," Smith added.

The fundraiser has a goal of $5,000. CLICK HERE to donate.

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