New York State Just Approved Major Tax Breaks For Veteran

New York Governor Kathy Hochul spent Veterans Day supporting those who served our country.

Veterans and active-duty military members across the Hudson Valley and New York State are getting expanded benefits, property tax relief, and free gym access under six new laws just signed by Governor Kathy Hochul.

Governor Hochul Signs Major Laws Helping New York Heroes

James Gilbert, Getty Images James Gilbert, Getty Images

Signed on Veterans Day, the legislative package is designed to eliminate red tape and lower financial hurdles for New York service members and their families. Alongside the bill signings, Hochul directed 17 state landmarks, including the Franklin D. Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge and the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, to glow green for Operation Green Light.

Six New Laws Supporting New York Veterans

Kayla Bartkowski, Getty Images Kayla Bartkowski, Getty Images

Lower Home Modification Fees: Local governments can now waive or reduce permitting and administrative fees for home improvements needed to accommodate a veteran’s service-connected disability.

Accessible License Plates: Veterans with a 100 percent disability rating from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs can now use their federal rating directly to obtain Universal Symbol of Access license plates.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Early Vehicle Renewals: Active-duty service members can renew vehicle registrations early if their expiration date falls during a deployment or official military duty.

Persian Gulf Tax Benefits: Clarifies the official dates of the Persian Gulf conflict to ensure veterans who served during that era qualify for earned property tax exemptions.

Expanded Combat Tax Relief: Allows combat zone veterans, including those on classified or submarine missions, to use discharge records, awards, or hazardous duty pay records to prove property tax exemption eligibility.

Photo by Danielle Cerullo on Unsplash woman standing surrounded by exercise equipment

Free Campus Gym Access: Requires SUNY and CUNY campuses with public fitness facilities to offer free or discounted gym and swimming pool memberships to disabled veterans.

“The brave men and women who have worn our nation's uniform have made extraordinary sacrifices to defend our freedoms, and New York could not be more grateful for their service,” Hochul said. “This Veterans Day, we honor the New Yorkers who have served our country and recognize the tremendous sacrifices made by them and their families by ensuring they have the support, recognition and resources they deserve.”

How The 2027 New York State Budget Impacts New Yorkers

Take a Look at Army's New Uniforms for the 2026 Army-Navy Game Nike just revealed Army's new uniforms for the 2026 Army-Navy Game, and there's a pretty powerful story behind the design