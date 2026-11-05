Palisades Parkway Closure Expected To Snarl Traffic In New York

Officials are warning Hudson Valley drivers about a potential traffic nightmare for many commuters over the next few days.

A major stretch of the Palisades Interstate Parkway will close southbound for several hours Thursday and Friday. Here's where drivers should expect delays and the detour information.

Southbound Lanes Closed On The Palisades Interstate Parkway In Orange County

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Drivers who use the Palisades Interstate Parkway for their daily commutes should be prepared for delays.

The southbound lanes of the Palisades Interstate Parkway are closed daily from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. between Long Mountain Circle and Exit 18 (U.S. Route 6) in the Town of Highlands.

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The southbound lanes will be closed Thursday and Friday, weather permitting. Rain is in the forecast on Thursday, so that could force officials to extend the closures.

Reasons For Expected Delays On Palisades Interstate Parkway

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Officials say the shutdown is necessary so maintenance work can be completed. There will be a posted detour to help people get to their destinations.

"Motorists should follow the posted detour," the New York State Department Of Transportation states in its travel advisory. "Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license."

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