New York Yankee Star Makes Hudson Valley History

A New York Yankee great just made history in the Hudson Valley.

A former Hudson Valley baseball star has just won Major League Baseball’s top pitching honor in a unanimous vote.

Cam Schlittler Wins AL Cy Young Award

Elsa, Getty Images Elsa, Getty Images

Major League Baseball announced that New York Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler is the 2026 American League Cy Young Award winner.

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The 25-year-old ace received all 30 first-place votes after delivering a dominant season in the Bronx, going 14-6 with a league-leading 1.95 ERA, 7.0 Wins Above Replacement, and 239 strikeouts across 193.2 innings in 33 starts. He also earned his first career All-Star selection.

First Hudson Valley Renegade To Ever Win Award

Dustin Satloff, Getty Images Dustin Satloff, Getty Images

Schlittler was drafted by the Yankees in the seventh round in 2022 out of Northeastern University. He pitched for the Hudson Valley Renegades during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Across 19 starts with the Renegades, he posted a 7-4 record with a 2.73 ERA and 114 strikeouts, earning 2024 South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year honors.

Schlittler beat out finalists Dylan Cease and Parker Messick to become only the third Yankees pitcher to win the Cy Young unanimously, joining Ron Guidry and Gerrit Cole.

He is also the first Renegades alumnus in franchise history to capture a Cy Young Award in either league.

Renegades Alumni All-Time Major Postseason MLB Awards

Cam Schlittler: AL Cy Young Award, 2026

Jeremy Hellickson: AL Rookie of the Year, 2011

Josh Hamilton: AL Most Valuable Player, 2010

Evan Longoria: AL Rookie of the Year, 2008

One Future MLB Star from Each Year of the Albany-Colonie Yankees The Albany-Colonie Yankees existed from 1985 to 1994, but within that decade, a number of players would go on to have incredible careers in Major League Baseball. Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl