6th DWI, 5 Drugs: Hudson Valley Man Sentenced For Fatal Crash

A Hudson Valley man is heading to state prison for a fatal drug-impaired crash in Dutchess County.

The charges stem from a head-on collision on December 14, 2025, along Albany Post Road near Huyler Drive in the Town of Hyde Park.

Man Sentenced In Dutchess County Court

DCDA DCDA

Richard C. Rider, 47, was sentenced in Dutchess County Court by Judge Karen Edelman-Reyes to 7½ to 15 years in prison for first-degree vehicular manslaughter, alongside a concurrent 1⅓ to 4-year term for driving while ability impaired by drugs.

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Investigators from the Hyde Park Police Department determined that Rider was driving a white Ford F-150 while impaired by a combination of drugs, including Methadone, THC, Clonazepam, and Diazepam, when he crossed into the southbound lane and slammed into a Honda Accord.

A crash reconstruction investigation established that Rider failed to maintain his lane of travel and took no evasive action in the five seconds leading up to the collision, officials say.

5 Drugs In System

Photo by James Yarema on Unsplash white medication pills on brown surface

The Dutchess County DA's office tells Hudson Valley Post that toxicology reports of Rider's blood revealed the presence of multiple impairing substances, including Clonazepam, Diazepam, Nordiazepam, Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and Methadone.

The fatal Hyde Park crash marked his sixth arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Hyde Park Man Killed In Crash

Sweet’s Funeral Home, Sweet’s Funeral Home,

Rider's Ford crashed head-on into a Honda Accord. The driver, Alijah M. Johnson, 28, of Hyde Park, was killed in the crash.

Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi emphasized that while no sentence can undo the tragic loss of Johnson's life, prosecutors fought for the maximum penalty to hold reckless, impaired drivers accountable.

Our prosecutors fought diligently to secure the strongest sentence available under New York State law. We remain committed to holding individuals accountable when their reckless decisions take innocent lives," Parisi stated.

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