First Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Parts Of Hudson Valley, Upstate NY

The first winter weather advisory of the season is out for parts of the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.

The National Weather Service has issued the first winter weather advisory of the season for parts of the region.

Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Western Ulster And Greene Counties

NWS NWS

The Winter Weather Advisory covers elevations at and above 1,500 feet in western Greene and western Ulster Counties.

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The advisory runs from 7 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Friday.

2 To 5 Inches Of Wet Snow

NWS NWS

The Weather Service in Albany says total wet snow accumulations will be 2 to 5 inches. The advisory only covers higher elevations. Valley locations are not included.

Friday Commute Could Be Slippery

The Weather Service says "slippery travel conditions will impact the Friday morning commute." Drivers in the higher terrain should plan for extra time.

The heavy, wet snow can also cause isolated power outages.

The Weather Service urges drivers to slow down and use caution. Current road conditions are available by calling 511.

Anyone heading outside should watch their first few steps on stairs, sidewalks and driveways. Those surfaces could be icy and slippery.

Winter Weather Advisory: Hamilton, northern Warren, Essex

NWS NWS

The National Weather Service also issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Hamilton, northern Warren and Essex counties.

The advisory runs from 10:00 a.m. Thursday through 10:00 a.m. Friday for elevations at and above 1,500 feet. Accumulations of up to 2 to 3 inches are expected, with 3 to 5 inches possible on the highest mountain peaks.

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