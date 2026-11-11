Hudson Valley Congressmen Promise Washington Corruption Crackdown

Following the blue-wave midterm elections, two Hudson Valley Congressmen are pledging a crackdown on corruption in Washington, DC.

Democrats prepare to take control of both chambers of Congress in January 2027

Josh Riley & Pat Ryan Renew Push For Government Accountability

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Democratic Representatives Josh Riley (NY-19) and Pat Ryan (NY-18) have renewed their push for government accountability.

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Congressman Josh Riley created the "Drain The Swamp Act," which would ban politicians from trading stocks in office. The bill was introduced by Riley alongside Ohio Representative Greg Landsman.

The sweeping anti-corruption legislation aims to ban the president, vice president, members of Congress, and Supreme Court justices from owning or trading individual stocks. If passed, the law would also apply to immediate family members.

Term Limits

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Beyond banning stock trading, the package also wants to impose term limits.

The proposal would limit term limits for members of Congress and Supreme Court justices to 18 years.

Congressman Pat Ryan claims President Trump and his family are benefiting financially as millions of Americans struggle with everyday costs.

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Ryan pledged that the incoming Democratic majorities will utilize congressional subpoena powers and committee oversight to probe ethics and anti-corruption laws

Democrats will have the majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate come January.

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